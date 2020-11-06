BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New restrictions will start next week in Baltimore City as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.

Starting next week, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to groups of 10.

Restaurants are back at 25% capacity and must close indoor dining at 10 p.m. and bars without food service will have to shut down or cannot open at all.

Retail establishments and malls, churches, personal services, fitness centers, casinos, theaters and outdoor entertainment venues. are capped at 25%.

These will all go into effect on November 12.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said these restrictions come as Baltimore sees its data trends moving in the wrong direction.

She noted the city’s latest seven-day average new case rate is 17.1 cases per 100K people, and they have recorded an average of 102.9 new cases per day, an increase of 53% in the last month.

The city’s positivity as of Friday is 4.5% and its latest seven-day average positivity is 3.5%, an increase of 41% from a month ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased by 73% in Baltimore City hospitals.

With these new restrictions, the city moves back to an amended Phase 1 reopening stage.

Dr. Dzirasa urged Baltimore to not ignore public health warnings about family gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and to not give in to “pandemic fatigue,” especially as the holidays approach.

“Is Thanksgiving with all of your extended family worth the risk of putting an older loved one in the hospital?” she said. “Is your Christmas morning spent together worth a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital, alone?”

Watch the press conference in full below: