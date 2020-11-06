ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Even though wind and rain lately have sent much of Maryland past peak foliage, you can still catch some fall colors in some parts of the state this weekend.
The northern and western parts of Maryland are past peak fall foliage time, but there are still some lingering trees.
“Elk Neck in Cecil County is past peak fall foliage time. Thanks to some high winds over the weekend, most of the trees that had color last week have lost their leaves. There are some lingering trees still in peak but the remaining trees are turning slightly yellow or directly to brown,” said Ranger Shawna Staup, Elk Neck State Park.
The southern part of Maryland is in full swing for fall colors.
“Southern Maryland continues to transition to fall colors. Sweetgums and poplars have turned into beautiful reds and yellows. Oaks are still at the early stages of transition, with green canopies dotted with flecks of orange and red. Some trees have lost most or all of their leaves due to recent rains and heavy winds,” said Brian Stupak, Forest Service project manager.