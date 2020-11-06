Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brandon Scott is getting ready to transition from City Council President to the next Mayor of Baltimore.
He’s out with his 10 priorities for the city moving forward, with public health and safety topping that list.
Other areas he’s focused on include education, housing and business development.
Each of the 10 areas will have its own committee.
They’ll meet with experts and residents to come up with proposals for Scott’s first term as mayor.
He will be sworn in next month.