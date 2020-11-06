TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An iconic tree in Baltimore County is coming down after experts discovered it was diseased.

In the center of downtown Towson, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, sits a historic tree.

“It’s very visible to anyone traveling along this section of York Road, and it really represents the shelter that this cemetery gives families who’ve lost their members,” Ginger Mudd Galvez, of Prospect Hill Cemetery, said.

Now, after about 150 years, it’s coming to the end of its life after experts noticed it wasn’t looking so good. They discovered there were insect infestation and fungus that attacked the tree.

“We started working with arborists who treated the tree for a while, trying to be sure we could save it by June,” Galvez said. “We were looking at it thinking it’s on life support.”

But when it comes down, the wood from the tree isn’t going to waste.

Sandtown Furniture Company in south Baltimore will turn it all into furniture.

“I think it’ll be smaller pieces that may make really nice desks or bookshelves or credenzas,” Will Phillips, of Sandtown Furniture Company, said.

The tree is a symbol of remembering the past and celebrating what’s ahead.

“It reminds us that even in loss there’s hope for a bright future,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

The tree is set to be taken down Monday. If you’re interested in getting the furniture made from it, you’ll have to wait. It’s not expected to be ready until 2022.