BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the team are being fined for not wearing masks during their win over the Ravens last Sunday, according to reports.
The NFL has fined Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin $150,000 for not wearing a mask, and the team is also reportedly being fined $250,000 for the same violation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
More fines for more mask violations: NFL fined Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not wearing masks during win over the Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VHSLy9zINM
