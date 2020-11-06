Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the team are being fined for not wearing masks during their win over the Ravens last Sunday, according to reports.

The NFL has fined Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin $150,000 for not wearing a mask, and the team is also reportedly being fined $250,000 for the same violation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. 

