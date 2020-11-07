Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Saturday morning.

Police were on patrol around 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue when they heard gunshots coming from the 2400 block of Carroll Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported the victim to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded out and are investigating this murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

