Latest News
'We've Got Our Hands Full' | Ravens Look To Bounce Back From Loss To Steelers; Colts Await. What You Need To Know
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the Ravens focus shifts to the Indianapolis Colts.
Maryland Weather | Unseasonably Warm Weather Breaks All-Time Record At Dulles Airport
Saturday marked the hottest November day ever recorded at Dulles Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Featured Sports
Reports: WR Dez Bryant Elevated Off Ravens' Practice Squad, Could Play Sunday Vs. Colts
The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. He could play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to reports.
Philip Rivers Ready For Another Big Showdown With Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Philip Rivers could write a book about his personal matchups against some of the NFL's best players.
Ravens Return Six Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead Of Game Against Colts
The Baltimore Ravens returned six players who were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's match up with the Indianapolis Colts.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
10 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Nice Weekend Ahead
The weekend forecast is still on track to be epic. And the forecast for continued mild temps well into next week is showing great consistency. All quiet on the weather front.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Maryland Fall Foliage: Much Of State Past Peak Point, Leaves Still Colorful In South
Even though wind and rain lately have sent much of Maryland past peak foliage, you can still catch some fall colors in some parts of the state this weekend.
Say Hello To Maisie! Maryland Zoo's Newest Chimpanzee Now Has A Name
After over 9,500 votes cast, the young chimp is now named Maisie.
Your 'I Voted' Sticker Can Score You Some Great Deals Around Baltimore This Year
If you voted, chances are you have an "I voted sticker."
WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby Girl
WJZ reporter Paul Gessler and his wife welcomed their daughter Camille Darwin Gessler Sunday afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
'Tipsy Teacher' Wine Store Helps Put Money In Pockets Of Under-Funded Teachers
Tipsy Teacher is an online wine store started by a teacher and where 15% of all sales go directly into the pockets of under-funded teachers.
Looking To Get Rid Of Those Pumpkins After Halloween? These Pigs Are Happy To Help
With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, many people may be looking for somewhere to ditch their used pumpkins.
'We're Next' | BWI Workers Fear Layoffs As Trump Flip Flops On COVID-19 Relief Bill For Airlines, Stimulus Checks
President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass COVID-19 relief for airlines and stimulus checks after calling off negotiations on a relief package via Twitter Tuesday.
Airline Industry Left In Limbo As Federal Aid Runs Out
President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass coronavirus aid for airlines and stimulus checks after calling off negotiations on a relief package via Twitter on Tuesday.
Brigance Brigade | 2020 Celebration of Champions Virtual Gala
Fight ALS with WJZ and the Brigance Brigade
Linh Bui Wins The Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off As Part Of Virtual Maryland State Fair
This year the Maryland State Fair was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun virtually.
More
It’s Academic: November 7, 2020
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
November 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Easton High School: 350
Friends School: 290
Catonsville High School: 260
