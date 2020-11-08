Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police patrol vehicle was involved in a crash earlier Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at 400 W. North Avenue at Mt. Royal Avenue at around 3:38 p.m. The patrol vehicle was sitting in the southbound lane at the red light on Mt. Royal Avenue at the time.
Another vehicle was driving west bound on North Avenue when it ran the red light, striking another civilian vehicle, which was pushed into the patrol vehicle.
The patrol officer was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. All civilians involved also sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by medics, though police didn’t say how many were involved.
This crash is still under investigation by the Baltimore Police Crash Team.