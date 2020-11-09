Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in southeast Baltimore overnight Monday.
Officers responded to a local hospital at around 12:29 a.m. where a shooting victim walked in looking for treatment. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, had been shot in his right thigh.
He told police he was walking on McElderry Street at N. Curley Street when he heard gunshots. He realized he had been shot and got a ride to the hospital.
Southeast District detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.