BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to the stage in Delaware Saturday to declare victory, she thanked her mother and other women who paved the way.

“I’m thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women throughout our nation’s history (who) have paved the way for this moment tonight, ” she said.

A key constituency that helped propel Harris and President-elect Joe Biden to the White House is Black women, who worked behind the scenes to register people to vote.

A group of members from several historically Black sororities in Maryland shared their thoughts on the history-making win and the movement that led to that moment.

“Historically, Black women have delivered to the political party of our choice. If we are in with you, we do the work behind the scenes (with) voter registration, Deborah Peaks Coleman of Baltimore said. “In this election, we showed up in full force. I registered people to vote at my church, we did voter registration. Black women have worked hard for a time such as this from when Shirley Chisholm was elected as our first congresswoman 52 years ago until today.”

“This was a driving force individually, but it was even more of a driving force when we all came together,” Josalyn Bryant of Baltimore County added. “As a unit, we have accomplished so much, and it only proves that when we come together, you can accomplish your goal.”

“I think that glass ceiling has been shattered, and if I can speak for all of us, I would say I don’t mind walking through all of those shards. I know our mothers, grandmothers, all the way back to our ancestors are proud,” Paulette Bobo of Baltimore County said.

The impact will also be felt by future generations, Donna Broadway-Callman from Baltimore County said.

“I have two daughters,” she said. “I can show them, ‘See, you can do anything, you know, this woman who looks like you is now vice president.”

Harris will be the first woman, the first person of South Asian descent and first Black woman in her new role.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said Saturday.

Harris has experienced firsts before: she was the first Black person and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.