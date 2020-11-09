CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President-elect Joe Biden named 13 doctors to his coronavirus advisory board Monday, including Dr. Céline Gounder who received a master’s of science in epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2000 according to her bio.

Gounder also said she was also a post-doctoral fellow in Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University.

She will be among the doctors helping Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their transition team with COVID-19 related decisions. She currently teaches at NYU Langone Health. 

The board will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Photo Credit: NYU

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

President-elect Joe Biden Cautions US Faces ‘Dark Winter,’ Implores Americans To ‘Wear A Mask’

Biden is starting his transition plans as the pandemic climbs to a new high point. Over the past two weeks, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen nearly 65%: the 7-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. went from 66,294 on Oct. 25 to 108,736.7 on Nov. 8.

Another member of the advisory board also has a local tie. Dr. Luciana Borio studied at George Washington University in DC.

You can see the full list of doctors help to advise Biden and Harris on the transition website.

