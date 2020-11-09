CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Coming up on a third of the way into November and coming out of a great weather weekend to an even better forecast for this day. Sunny and 77°. THAT is a way to move through November and into a new week. (By the way today’s record is 78° set in 1994.)

Shoutout to the memory of Alex Trebek: THE answer is AWESOME. What is today’s weather?

Now we will see a change coming this week with a cold front moving in and a wet, not flooding rain, but wet period Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Then cooler temps into and through next weekend. But what a run of Spring like temps this mid-Autumn. As for the rain, mid-week and beyond, we actually need it. Very dry conditions are not what trees need going into the colder weather, to be honest about it, so even that is a win.

Enjoy a Monday how often do we say that? Thanks Mother Nature for the present.

MB!

