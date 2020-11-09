Hi Everyone!
Coming up on a third of the way into November and coming out of a great weather weekend to an even better forecast for this day. Sunny and 77°. THAT is a way to move through November and into a new week. (By the way today’s record is 78° set in 1994.)
Shoutout to the memory of Alex Trebek: THE answer is AWESOME. What is today’s weather?
Now we will see a change coming this week with a cold front moving in and a wet, not flooding rain, but wet period Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Then cooler temps into and through next weekend. But what a run of Spring like temps this mid-Autumn. As for the rain, mid-week and beyond, we actually need it. Very dry conditions are not what trees need going into the colder weather, to be honest about it, so even that is a win.
Enjoy a Monday how often do we say that? Thanks Mother Nature for the present.
MB!