By CBS Baltimore Staff
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for a way to give back and bring a smile to the face of an elderly Maryland resident?

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is teaming up with the Department of Aging & Human Services to create a pen pal program starting in 2021.

If you or a member of your family would like to be paired with a senior, contact Darlene Stalcup at darlene.stalcup@stmarysmd.com to sign up.

Children, teens or adults are welcome.! And if you have a senior citizen in your family that would like to be in the program, contact Sheila Graziano at sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.

Deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Information will be kept private and confidential.

