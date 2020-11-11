Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old Catonsville boy.
Yusif Nour was last seen on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in the unit block of Keen Valley Drive.
He’s 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds.
Police don’t know what he was wearing that the time he went missing.
If you see him, call 911 or county police at 410-887-0872
