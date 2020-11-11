BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced this week a second extension of the planting deadline for farmers who signed up for grants to plant fall cover crops through the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) Program.
“Due to wet field conditions, MDA has announced a second planting extension for farmers planting qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale,” they wrote on Twitter.
UPDATE‼️ MDA Extends the Deadline for Planting Fall Cover Crops to Dec. 1st
Due to wet field conditions, MDA has announced a second planting extension for farmers planting qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale.
📌More details: https://t.co/7hEjZEtU9S pic.twitter.com/Q622nuckyh
— Maryland Agriculture (@MdAgDept) November 10, 2020
Farmers now have until December 1 to plant qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale in their fields.