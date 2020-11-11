CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Department Of Agriculture, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced this week a second extension of the planting deadline for farmers who signed up for grants to plant fall cover crops through the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) Program.

“Due to wet field conditions, MDA has announced a second planting extension for farmers planting qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale,” they wrote on Twitter.

Farmers now have until December 1 to plant qualifying cover crops of wheat, spelt, rye, and triticale in their fields.

For more information, please click here.

