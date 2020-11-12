ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Judiciary is restricting its operations to Phase III as coronavirus cases surge in the state.
In Phase III, the District Court and circuit courts will only hear specific case types remotely or in-person, but jury trials will not be held.
The Judiciary had resumed full operations under Phase V, including jury trials, on October 5.
“After consultation with the leadership of the Maryland Department of Health and Judiciary leaders, I have determined that the Maryland Judiciary must return to restricted operations as described in Phase III in response to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland,” said Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “The health and safety of the public, judges, and Judiciary staff remains a top priority, and we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 heath emergency and adjust Judiciary operations as necessary. We will keep the public apprised of any changes in operations and ensure that as many of the core functions of the Judiciary will remain available to the extent the emergency conditions allow.”
They will also continue remote proceedings by video or telephone.
The new restrictions are in effect through December 31, 2020.
