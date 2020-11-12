SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — McCormick broke ground Thursday on a new 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center in the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point.
The Hunt Valley-based spice company said the new facility will be its largest in the world and will consolidate a number of smaller warehouses. The site was chosen out of a number of contenders in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Gov. Larry Hogan, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, tweeted: “Since day one, we have been committed to helping this iconic Maryland company stay and expand in our state. Today’s groundbreaking is yet another testament to the incredible resilience of this great local company and a powerful example that Maryland is still open for business.”
This afternoon, I was proud to break ground on @McCormickCorp’s new 1.8 million square foot, state-of-the-art Northeast Distribution Center, as this homegrown company continues its historic investment in the Baltimore region and in the future of our state. pic.twitter.com/2dU4FGSkhD
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 12, 2020
The facility is set to open in the second half of 2022.