CORONAVIRUS IN MDOver 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Steadily Rising
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, McCormick, McCormick & Company, Sparrows Point, Talkers, Tradepoint Atlantic, Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — McCormick broke ground Thursday on a new 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center in the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point.

The Hunt Valley-based spice company said the new facility will be its largest in the world and will consolidate a number of smaller warehouses. The site was chosen out of a number of contenders in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

A rendering of McCormick’s new 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center set to open in 2022 in Sparrows Point. Credit: McCormick

Gov. Larry Hogan, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, tweeted: “Since day one, we have been committed to helping this iconic Maryland company stay and expand in our state. Today’s groundbreaking is yet another testament to the incredible resilience of this great local company and a powerful example that Maryland is still open for business.”

The facility is set to open in the second half of 2022.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply