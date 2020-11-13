COVID IN MDGov Hogan: 'We Are Experiencing An Out-of-Control Spike Across The U.S." And Community Spread In MD
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man was found wounded after a shooting early Friday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Pulaski Street around 5:54 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert suggested there was gunfire.

When they arrived, officers canvassed the area and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of West North Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

