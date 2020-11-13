Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a Christmas sweatshirt for your Zoom holiday party or gathering? Well Mr. Trash Wheel has you covered.
A Mr. Trash Wheel holiday sweatshirt will be on sale for the next two weeks. The sweater features the words “Sleigh All Day” and recycling and snow logos.
It costs $38.
Guess what humans!? I have a brand new Holiday Sweatershirt, it will be a hit at your next zoom #holidayparty!☃️ All proceeds from this festive piece of trashion will help my wheel keep on churning. The sweatshirt is only available for TWO weeks! 🎄 https://t.co/GHxUY68i7I pic.twitter.com/NZ6FNV7qlM
— Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) November 13, 2020
All proceeds will go to keep Mr. Trash Wheel operating.