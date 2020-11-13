COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a Christmas sweatshirt for your Zoom holiday party or gathering? Well Mr. Trash Wheel has you covered.

A Mr. Trash Wheel holiday sweatshirt will be on sale for the next two weeks. The sweater features the words “Sleigh All Day” and recycling and snow logos.

It costs $38.

All proceeds will go to keep Mr. Trash Wheel operating.

Click here to learn more.

