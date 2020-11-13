COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Since Monday, Maryland drivers have seen an increase at the pump, mirroring the national average, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said an increase in gas demand, alongside a drop in total domestic gasoline stocks helped push prices higher this week.

The gas price average in Maryland as of Friday, November 13, is $2.25, up three cents from last week, down respectively six cents in the last month, and 25 cents from this date last year.

The national gas price average is $2.13, up two cents in the last week, down respectively five cents from last month, and 47 cents from this time last year.

 

