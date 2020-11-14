BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Ravens are coming off a victory over the Indianapolis Colts and are looking to extend their winning streak in primetime on Sunday night against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

The Ravens (6-2) are chasing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) in the AFC North and need a win to keep pace with their division rivals.

Here’s what you should be watching for in Sunday night’s showdown with the Patriots.

LAMAR JACKSON IN PRIMETIME:

Jackson is 4-1 in primetime games in which he’s started throughout the course of his career. That includes one Sunday Night Football game, a 37-20 win over the Patriots in November 2019.

The star quarterback also has a 13-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his five primetime starts. He has a 123.0 passer rating and has rushed for two touchdowns.

Jackson has a 132.2 passer rating in two career primetime road starts. The Ravens won those games by a combined score of 67-16.

MISSING PIECES:

The Ravens will play the remainder of the season without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive back Tavon Young (knee). They hope to have Ingram and Humphrey back this week, but could go several weeks without defensive end Calais Campbell, who strained his left calf in the first quarter against Indianapolis and did not return. In addition, backup cornerback Khalil Dorsey will be out for a few weeks with a dislocated shoulder, Harbaugh said.

"Calais is out Sunday. Jimmy, we'll have to see where he's at." pic.twitter.com/5R48LZK7o2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 13, 2020

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense played exceptionally well in last Sunday’s 24-10 win at Indianapolis.

Not only did the Ravens limit the Colts to one touchdown and 266 yards, but safety Chuck Clark returned a fumble 65 yards for a score to keep Baltimore in the game during a first half in which the offense failed to score and compiled a mere 55 yards.

"The players deserve the credit for that." Coach Harbaugh on the high number of forced fumbles: pic.twitter.com/ROLe1bWRN7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 13, 2020

The team has forced a turnover in 21 straight games and the defense has carried the team this year while the offense struggles to get into a groove.

THE ROAD AHEAD:

After Sunday night’s game, the Ravens host Tennessee before traveling to Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving. If Baltimore can survive that stretch, things get significantly easier. The last five games are against Dallas, Cleveland, Jacksonville, the Giants and Bengals.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)