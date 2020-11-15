BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings between Saturday night and Sunday across Baltimore.
Patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of West Baltimore Street at around 11:17 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they got there, officers canvassed the area and found a 41-year-old man in the 1600 block of Frederick Avenue. He had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to an area hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition, police said.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Sunday afternoon, patrol officers were called to the 2100 block of East Preston Street at around 4:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They found a 29-year-old man who had been shot to his arm. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police learned the man was walking in the 1300 block of East Patterson Park Avenue when he was shot by an unidentified suspect. He then ran to the 2100 block of East Preston Street where police were called.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.