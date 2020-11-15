Comments
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — A child was in stable condition at a hospital Sunday after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in New Carrollton, officials said.
The Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene around 2:11 p.m.
The department said the child was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the child’s condition improved with treatment.
The department did not immediately provide additional details in the case.
