BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nick Boyle is out for the season after he suffered a knee injury during the Patriots game Sunday.
He did not return to the game against the Patriots after the injury in the third quarter.
Nick Boyle has officially been ruled out for the game with a knee injury.
The team tweeted out minutes before the prayer emoji as they waited for the decision.
“He’s gonna be done for the season, unfortunately,” Coach Harbaugh said Sunday night.
Coach Harbaugh confirms Nick Boyle (knee) will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/H0oYXgXrVI
CB Terrell Bonds did not end up returning after an injury and DT Brandon Williams is out as well.
The Ravens lost to the Patriots 17-23.
