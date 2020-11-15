Comments
ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire responded to a fire on Campus Green Drive at around 1:06 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters found a large tree had fallen onto the back of the house, pulling electrical lines down with it.
The electrical lines were arcing, which is what prompted the call for a fire, officials said.
No one was injured, but there is structural damage to the home.
Officials said utilities were secured and the scene was turned over to BGE and the building inspector.