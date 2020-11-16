Comments
WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl is missing out of Woodlawn, police said.
Stephanie Gonzalez Marquez was last seen on home surveillance leaving on foot from Greengage Road at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
#MISSING: Stephanie Gonzalez-Marquez (12), 5'5, 137 lbs, blue hoodie, blk jeans, beige backpack. Missing from Greengage Rd, 21244. LS via home surveillance leaving on foot on 11/16/20 at 4:30 am. If seen please call 911 or contact #BCoPD at 410-887-1340. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/abOkIvnDEB
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 16, 2020
She is 5’5″, 137 lbs. Police say she is wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and has a beige backpack.
If seen please call 911 or contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-1340.