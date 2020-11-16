COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Missing, Missing Girl, Missing person, Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl is missing out of Woodlawn, police said.

Stephanie Gonzalez Marquez was last seen on home surveillance leaving on foot from Greengage Road at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

She is 5’5″, 137 lbs. Police say she is wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and has a beige backpack.

If seen please call 911 or contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-1340.

