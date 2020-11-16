BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday afternoon and a third was wounded in a shooting Monday evening, city police said.
The first shooting happened just before 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue. Police said officers responded to the scene to find a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment; his condition is unknown.
The second shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Aquarius Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
The man, who was shot while sitting in his vehicle, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The third shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 5th Street. When officers, arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.
He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.