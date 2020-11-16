Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — You can help name the newest panda cub at the National Zoo in DC.
Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is asking for people to vote on the name for their new male giant panda cub. The cub, that was born on Aug. 21, is now 9.2 pounds.
At 22 years old, mother Mei Xiang is the oldest giant panda in the United States to give birth. She was artificially inseminated on March 22 with frozen semen collected from Tian Tian, who turned 23 years old Aug. 27.
You can vote on the name all week, though Nov. 20. The Zoo will announce the new name on Nov. 23.
Here are the options:
- Fu Zai (fu-tzai) | 福仔 — Mandarin Chinese for “prosperous boy”
- Xiao Qi ji (shiau-chi-ji) | 小奇迹 — Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle”
- Xing Fu (shing-fu) | 幸福 — Mandarin Chinese for “happy and prosperous”
- Zai Zai (tzai-tzai) | 仔仔 — Mandarin Chinese nickname for a boy
You can select your favorite name once per day from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20.
