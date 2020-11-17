Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the leg Monday night in west Baltimore.
Patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Whitelock Street for a Shot Spotter alert at around 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived they canvassed the area until they were told of a shooting victim in the 2300 block of Reisterstown Road. They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot to the leg there.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police believe he was shot on Whitelock Street then went to the 2300 block of Reisterstown Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.