By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ordering a pizza at one restaurant chain will help families in need of food this holiday season.

MOD Pizza, which has more than half a dozen locations in the Baltimore area, is kicking off its “Spread MOD-ness” week on Sunday.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, 20% of all sales will go to the Maryland Food Bank as part of a larger effort to fight food insecurity nationwide. The benefit is for both in-store and online orders.

Customers should mention the promotion to store employees or use the promo code “MODNESS20” online.

To learn more, click here.

