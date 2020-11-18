COVID-19 IN MD: 2,018 New Cases Reported, ICU Hospitalizations At Highest Level Since June
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — Two women are facing charges for an incident in Anne Arundel County that ended in a significant drug seizure.

Officers recovered 32 suspected zubsolv tablets, 221 pink and blue suspected ecstasy pills, four suspected alprazolam pills, four suspected hydrocodone pills, 32 suspected suboxone strips and $478 in cash.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County police stopped the vehicle after they got a call from another driver who said the driver pointed a handgun at him.

During the traffic stop, police said the driver, Dana Herget, tried to flee on foot and was arrested.

Dana Herget (Credit: Anne Arundel County Police)

Ashly Wolfe (Credit: Anne Arundel County Police)

They said the passenger, Ashly Wolfe, threw a handgun out during the stop.

