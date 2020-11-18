BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Wednesday that its Water Billing Operations Division is implementing RouteSmart Software to enable DPW to optimize the City’s automated meter reading technology.
“The RouteSmart software will enable DPW to optimize the City’s automated meter technology by regrouping the way we collect our readings, record usage, and the order in which we issue bills to our customers,” Acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark said.
The RouteSmart software will be implemented on November 20.
DPW said, during the software’s initial implementation, some Baltimore City customers may notice that water bill charges received after November 20 will cover a slightly shorter or longer billing period, less than 28 days or longer than 28 days.
This is a one-time billing change that will appear on water bills received after November 20, according to DPW.
For additional information, Baltimore City water customers can call 410-396-5398 to speak with a Customer Support and Services representative.