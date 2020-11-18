COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Will Revert To Stage 2, 50% Capacity Starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Baltimore (WJZ)– Baltimore City fire crews are on the scene of a 3 story building fire.

It broke out in the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue. The intersection is closed at N. Fulton and W. North Avenues.

No injuries have been reported and it’s believed no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

