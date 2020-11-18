Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– Baltimore City fire crews are on the scene of a 3 story building fire.
It broke out in the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue. The intersection is closed at N. Fulton and W. North Avenues.
No injuries have been reported and it’s believed no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
#BREAKING: @BaltimoreFire putting out the flames at this West Baltimore 3-story building on Fulton Ave (the intersection is closed here with W North Ave) – Crews are climbing up the ladder now into the 3rd floor and onto the roof, no word on injured yet. Updates @wjz pic.twitter.com/Rl8HM8yTIx
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 18, 2020