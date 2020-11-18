EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old woman and her 48-year-old husband were found dead inside their Edgewood home Wednesday morning.
According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home in the 1600 block of Nuttal Avenue in Edgewood around 10:29 a.m.
When they arrived, they learned two people were inside the home and at least one had been shot.
Deputies got into the home around 10:55 a.m. and when they got inside they found an uninjured female inside and got her out of the home.
When they got upstairs to the bedroom they found Jose Ermelindo Corea Mejia and Denia Yamileth Corea dead, each had been shot.
Deputies believe Jose shot and killed his wife before taking his own life. Their bodies were taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the officials cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Golden at 410-836-5430.