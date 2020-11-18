TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — It’s not even Thanksgiving, but signs of Christmas have been popping up all over.

From decorations to music, the holidays are making their presence felt, but is it too early?

WJZ’s Sean Streicher hit the streets to find out. The consensus is it’s not, especially given the wild year that has been 2020.

“Thanksgiving is next week and with everything going on with the pandemic, everyone needs some holiday cheer right now,” one person WJZ spoke with said.

While some said it’s fair game once November hits, others said it’s too early and that it should wait until after Thanksgiving.

Some people have already started listening to it.

“I was just talking to my coworker. She’s playing it on the radio right now,” another person said.

Due to the flood of people asking for the tunes to return to the airwaves, Today’s 101.9 Baltimore’s Christmas Music Station decided to flip the switch to holiday hymns.

“Really as early as October 10, we started getting texts and emails, ‘When are you going to switch? Santa pressed the big red button on Friday the 13th and we’ve been 24/7 Christmas ever since,” said Greg Carpenter with Today’s 101.9.