Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Fire responded to a structure fire with entrapment that resulted in three minors being rescued.
****Alert**** 3 victims, all minors were rescued and transported to area hospital for evaluation. Cause and origin are under investigation. Fire has been extinguished. https://t.co/wyyREMhUlc
— Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) November 19, 2020
The fire was reported at around 1:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the unit block of Juliana Circle West.
All three minors were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation. The fire has been extinguished.