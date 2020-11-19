COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Fire responded to a structure fire with entrapment that resulted in three minors being rescued.

The fire was reported at around 1:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the unit block of Juliana Circle West.

All three minors were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation. The fire has been extinguished.

 

 

