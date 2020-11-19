Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore men, including a former member of the Baltimore Safe Streets program, were indicted Wednesday on drug trafficking offenses.
Charged in the indictment are:
- 50-year-old Ronald Alexander
- 51-year-old Mark Brinkley
- 51-year-old Thomas Corey Crosby
- 49-year-old Joseph McClean
- 53-year-old Mark McCoy
According to the 10-count indictment, from at least May 2020 through August 2020, Alexander, Brinkley, Crosby and McClean conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
According to court documents, Alexander participated in the conspiracy while he was employed by the Safe Streets program in Baltimore City.
An initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore has not yet been scheduled.