ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are warning residents about recent reports of a phone scam.
Police say individuals are targeting the elderly community and calling the residence posing as the victim’s loved one, claiming to have been arrested and in need of bail money.
In one case, the victim withdrew a large number of funds and gave it to a person sent by the scammer posing to be a courier service for a fictitious lawyer.
In two other cases, the victims did not comply with the demands of the caller.
Police say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a relative or friend in trouble and needing bail money or emergency funds, do not immediately give or electronically transfer large sums of money without confirming with other family members.