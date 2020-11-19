COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, money scam, Scam, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are warning residents about recent reports of a phone scam.

Police say individuals are targeting the elderly community and calling the residence posing as the victim’s loved one, claiming to have been arrested and in need of bail money.

In one case, the victim withdrew a large number of funds and gave it to a person sent by the scammer posing to be a courier service for a fictitious lawyer.

In two other cases, the victims did not comply with the demands of the caller.

Police say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a relative or friend in trouble and needing bail money or emergency funds, do not immediately give or electronically transfer large sums of money without confirming with other family members.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply