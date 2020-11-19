BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young and health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced Thursday the start of Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold program for the coming winter.
Code Blue Extreme Cold is a multi-agency effort to reduce hypothermia deaths by protecting individuals experiencing homelessness, seniors and other vulnerable populations from extreme cold weather.
“During extreme weather conditions, we encourage all Baltimore residents to take the required precautions to ensure their safety and that of their family,” Mayor Young said. “We work diligently to ensure that city services continue during these extreme weather events but we also need residents to be prepared and take steps to resist the worst effects of the extreme cold.”
Last winter, the city experienced 5 Code Blue Extreme Cold days and the Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded 10 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City.
For more information about cold weather sheltering, contact the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services at 311, 211, or on their website.