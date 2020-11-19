COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore native and former Terp Jalen Smith couldn’t hold back his happy tears after he was selected in the NBA draft Thursday.
The Phoenix Suns selected forward Jalen Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA draft, opting for a young frontcourt player to build around their newly formed All-Star backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
Smith could not hold back his tears- or a huge smile- as his name was called by commissioner Adam Silver.
The moment he's dreamed about forever.
You deserve it all, @thejalen_smith. pic.twitter.com/gsBJjudrcn
— Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) November 19, 2020
He put the Suns hat on and his emotions could be seen even as he lowered the brim of his hat, putting his head on the table to have a moment.
The 20-year-old Smith played two seasons at Maryland and averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.