COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:basketball, Jalen Smith, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Phoenix Suns, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore native and former Terp Jalen Smith couldn’t hold back his happy tears after he was selected in the NBA draft Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns selected forward Jalen Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA draft, opting for a young frontcourt player to build around their newly formed All-Star backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Smith could not hold back his tears- or a huge smile- as his name was called by commissioner Adam Silver.

He put the Suns hat on and his emotions could be seen even as he lowered the brim of his hat, putting his head on the table to have a moment.

The 20-year-old Smith played two seasons at Maryland and averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply