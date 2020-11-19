COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Baltimore on Thursday night.

Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Druid Park Lake Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers also located a second man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The second victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

