BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Druid Park Lake Drive to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers also located a second man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The second victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.