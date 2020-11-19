COVID-19 IN MD:2,910 New Cases Reported, Highest Single-Day Number Of New Cases Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Bernard Davenport, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police charged a 27-year-old man in an Oct. 2 homicide.

SWAT officers executed a search and seizure warrant on a home in the 3000 block of Arunah Avenue on Tuesday around 2:50 a.m. and found suspect Bernard Davenport.

Davenport was wanted in a fatal shooting of a man on Oct. 1. in the 800 block of North Franklintown Road in southwest Baltimore. Just after 6 p.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died at an area hospital the next day.

Davenport is at Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with first-degree murder.

CBS Baltimore Staff

