By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The governor’s mansion in Maryland has been lit purple to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer.

Often referred to as “the world’s toughest cancer,” pancreatic cancer can be difficult to diagnose. Government House is lit purple for #WorldPancreaticCancerDay in the hope that early screening and risk awareness will help save lives,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. 

World Pancreatic Cancer Day is recognized on November 19.

