BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man was indicted late Wednesday for allegedly threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris and supporters with a letter in Frederick in early October.
A letter threatening candidates for President and Vice President — specifically Biden and Harris — was left on the doorstep of a Frederick home on the morning of October 4 at around 4:30 a.m.
A person dropping off the letter was caught on a Ring doorbell camera. The resident said they didn’t know the man but had several signs in the yard supporting Biden and Harris.
The letter reads in part: “This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted. We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about…”
Days after he was identified as a suspect, James Dale Reed, 42, from Frederick, admitted writing and delivering the letter and was arrested.
A federal criminal complaint of the same charge was filed against Reed on October 21.
“We take these types of threats extremely seriously. The right to vote and peacefully support the candidate of your choice are bedrocks of our democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Alleged conduct like this that threatens major candidates and fellow citizens only undermines our democracy and the principles upon which America was founded. We will hold accountable those who seek to intimidate, harass or dissuade Americans from exercising their right to vote.”
If convicted, Reed faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
