BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rematch, yes. Revenge? No.

The Ravens say they’ll study their 2020 playoff loss, but payback isn’t part of the motivation when they tangle with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Rookies on the team didn’t experience that defeat, but they’re experiencing a number of other lessons in their first year in the NFL. That’s certainly the case of linebacker Patrick Queen.

He learned a tough lesson in the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Queen got beat in pass coverage when the Patriots pulled off a trick play for a touchdown.

Queen said he fully expects the Titans, like the Patriots and any other team, to pick on him because he’s new.

“I was going to get tested regardless, no matter if I were playing good coverage this whole year or not,” Queen said. “This year, so far, my coverage has been a little bit shaky so it’s something that I got to improve on.”

Good news for the Ravens: cornerback Jimmy Smith was a limited participant in practice Thursday. He is dealing with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, however, did not participate. No word yet if they will be able to go in Week 11.

The Ravens clash with the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium. Catch all the action right here on WJZ.