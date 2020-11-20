LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida man was caught with a loaded gun at a Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint on Thursday.

The man claimed he forgot he had his loaded .38 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the gun while his bag went through the X-ray machine. He also had five bullets with him.

The firearm was confiscated and the man was detained for questioning before he was arrested on weapons charges.

The man told officials he had driven from Florida to Maryland with a friend and was ticketed to fly home.

He now faces a stiff financial penalty.

It’s the 11th gun caught by TSA at BWI this year. Last year 27 guns were confiscated.

The TSA has the right to issue penalties to any travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms as long as they are properly packages and declared in their checked baggage.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.