HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Need something to smile about? Watch this adorable 7-year-old Harford County girl do the news from her living room.
Clelia reenacted the WJZ morning news and her mom, Silvana, posted the sweet moment to Facebook Friday.
In her broadcast, she talked about how Thanksgiving is canceled this year and how there are no more turkeys. 🤣
Silvana says her daughter watches WJZ in the morning and in the afternoon and has been doing newscasts for her family.
She loves acting and performing and sometimes says she wants to be a newscaster. She does different voices based on if she’s being a weatherperson or an anchor.
We think Clelia could be a future anchor — watch out Denise, Nicole and Linh!