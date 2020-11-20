COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have arrested two men in the October 4 homicide of Juan Michael Ross in Columbia.

Daquante Donte Thomas, 18, of Gwynn Oak, is charged with first and second-degree murder and assault.

Tyrik Michael Braxton, 24, of Baltimore, is charged with first and second-degree murder, assault and conspiracy to commit murder.

Both suspects currently are in the booking process, according to police.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found Ross suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation, police developed Thomas and Braxton as two suspects and arrested them on Friday in Baltimore.

Detectives believe that Ross was targeted and that the shooting was not random.

The investigation into the motive and the involvement of any other suspects is ongoing.