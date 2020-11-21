GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Glen Burnie on Saturday night.
Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the area of Ritchie Highway southbound and 6th Avenue for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.
Responding officers learned an unknown pedestrian was crossing Ritchie Highway south of 6th Ave outside of a crosswalk in a westerly direction.
For unknown reasons, the pedestrian was either bent over or crouched down in the center lane of Ritchie Highway, according to police.
At that same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound on Ritchie Highway when it struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian came to rest in the center grassy median and the driver of the Chevrolet stopped and called 911 for assistance.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The investigation is still ongoing.