BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two key Ravens run stoppers are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup versus Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.
Defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams are listed as doubtful, according to the Ravens.
Campbell is dealing with a calf injury he sustained in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained last week against the New England Patriots.
Game status vs. Titans: pic.twitter.com/fe7pq0mrxc
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2020
Last year in the AFC Divisional Round, Henry carried the ball 30 times and rushed for nearly 200 hundred yards against the Ravens defense.
Other notable injured for the Ravens: cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker L.J. Fort are both listed as questionable for the game.
The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.